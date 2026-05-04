Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    IPU delegation visits Alley of Honor in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 13:00
    IPU delegation visits Alley of Honor in Baku

    The delegation led by Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, visited the Alley of Honor in Baku on May 4 during an official visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Members of the delegation paid their respects to the memory of the architect of modern independent Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev. They laid fresh flowers at his grave and honored his memory with deep respect.

    IPU delegation visits Alley of Honor in Baku
    IPU delegation visits Alley of Honor in Baku

    Martin Chungong Inter-Parliamentary Union Alley of Honor Heydar Aliyev
    Photo
    Martin Çunqonq Ulu Öndər Heydər Əliyevin məzarını ziyarət edib
    Мартин Чунгонг посетил могилу общенационального лидера Гейдара Алиева

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