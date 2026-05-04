IPU delegation visits Alley of Honor in Baku
Domestic policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 13:00
The delegation led by Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, visited the Alley of Honor in Baku on May 4 during an official visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.
Members of the delegation paid their respects to the memory of the architect of modern independent Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev. They laid fresh flowers at his grave and honored his memory with deep respect.
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