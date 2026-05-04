Dmitry Shalapachenko appointed as new UN Coordinator in Azerbaijan

Dmitry Shalapachenko has been appointed the new UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov said in a post on X, Report informs.

"It was a pleasure to welcome HE Mr. Dmitry Shalapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator to Turkmenistan, who paid a courtesy visit to Azerbaijan's Embassy in Turkmenistan. I congratulated him on his appointment as a new Resident Coordinator of the UN in Azerbaijan and wished continued success in his future endeavors," the post reads.

In January of this year, the UN appointed Igor Garafulic as the ad interim UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan. He will serve in this position until July 1, 2026.

The former UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, completed her mission in the country on January 8, 2026.