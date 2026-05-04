Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President: Italy holds leading position in implementation of projects in Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 20:27
    President: Italy holds leading position in implementation of projects in Garabagh and East Zangezur

    "Italian companies have implemented and are currently implementing 23 projects in the liberated territories of Garabagh and East Zangezur," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Report informs.

    The head of state emphasized that, among companies from foreign countries, Italy once again holds a leading position in the implementation of these projects.

    East Zangazur Ilham Aliyev Giorgia Meloni
    İtaliya şirkətləri Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzurda 23 layihə həyata keçirib - YENİLƏNİB
    Итальянские компании реализовали в Карабахе и Восточном Зангезуре более 20 проектов - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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