President: Italy holds leading position in implementation of projects in Garabagh and East Zangezur
Foreign policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 20:27
"Italian companies have implemented and are currently implementing 23 projects in the liberated territories of Garabagh and East Zangezur," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Report informs.
The head of state emphasized that, among companies from foreign countries, Italy once again holds a leading position in the implementation of these projects.
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