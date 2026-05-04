President of Azerbaijan: For us, Italian market is of primary importance for both oil and gas
Foreign policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 20:20
"For us, the Italian market is of primary importance for both oil and gas. Last year, Azerbaijan exported 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas, of which 9.5 billion were exported to the Italian market," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Report informs.
Stating that discussions are underway today to increase this volume, the head of state noted: "For this, naturally, it is necessary to expand the TAP project, which is an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor. It has already been expanded to a certain degree, but this process is ongoing."
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