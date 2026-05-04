Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Giorgia Meloni: I am confident that friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan will develop even further from now on

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 20:35
    Giorgia Meloni: I am confident that friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan will develop even further from now on

    "I am confident that the friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan will develop even further from now on and rise to even higher levels," President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    Expressing her deep gratitude for the very extensive discussions held, Meloni emphasized: "We have reaffirmed once again that we must expand our cooperation even further."

    Giorgia Meloni Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Italy
    Meloni: Əminəm ki, İtaliya ilə Azərbaycan arasındakı dostluq əlaqələri bundan sonra daha da inkişaf edəcək
    Мелони: Уверена, что дружественные связи между Италией и Азербайджаном будут развиваться и впредь

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