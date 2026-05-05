Azerbaijan and Venezuela sign gymnastics cooperation deal
Individual sports
- 05 May, 2026
- 15:08
A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) and the Venezuela Gymnastics Federation, AGF told Report.
The agreement aims to support the development and promotion of gymnastics in both countries.
No further details about the scope or duration of the cooperation were disclosed.
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