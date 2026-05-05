Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Azerbaijan and Venezuela sign gymnastics cooperation deal

    Individual sports
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 15:08
    Azerbaijan and Venezuela sign gymnastics cooperation deal

    A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) and the Venezuela Gymnastics Federation, AGF told Report.

    The agreement aims to support the development and promotion of gymnastics in both countries.

    No further details about the scope or duration of the cooperation were disclosed.

    Azerbaijan and Venezuela sign gymnastics cooperation deal
    Azerbaijan and Venezuela sign gymnastics cooperation deal

    Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Venezuela
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Venesuela Gimnastika Federasiyaları arasında Memorandum imzalanıb
    Photo
    Федерации гимнастики Азербайджана и Венесуэлы подписали Меморандум

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