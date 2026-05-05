Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev hails IPU's role in facilitating Azerbaijan-Armenia dialogue

    Foreign policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 15:53
    Ilham Aliyev hails IPU's role in facilitating Azerbaijan-Armenia dialogue

    At a meeting with Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), President Ilham Aliyev hailed the role of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in facilitating parliamentary dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to Report.

    During the conversation, the Azerbaijani President"s participation via video link in the 8th European Political Community Summit held in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, was described as a historic event in the normalization of relations between the two countries.

    The head of state hailed the role of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in facilitating parliamentary dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as in creating conditions for regular meetings between the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments to discuss the peace process.

    Ilham Aliyev Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    İlham Əliyev PAİ-nin Azərbaycanla Ermənistan arasında dialoqda rolunu müsbət qiymətləndirib
    Ильхам Алиев положительно оценил роль МПС в диалоге между Азербайджаном и Арменией

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