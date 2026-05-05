Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Rafael Fiziev to face Manuel Torres in Baku UFC main event

    Individual sports
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 16:22
    Rafael Fiziev to face Manuel Torres in Baku UFC main event

    The main bout of the UFC tournament to be held in Baku will see Azerbaijan's representative Rafael Fiziev face off against Mexican Manuel Torres, Report informs, citing the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

    The fighters will settle their rivalry in the lightweight division.

    In the co-main event, fans can expect a high-level middleweight clash between star fighter Sharabutdin "Shara Bullet" Magomedov (Russia) and Michel Pereira (Brazil), known for his "devastating" fighting style.

    Rafael Fiziev (13-5, Baku, Azerbaijan) is currently ranked 11th in the lightweight division and aims to return to the championship race by securing a victory in his home arena. His opponent is Manuel "Loco" Torres (17-3) from Tijuana, Mexico, who has won all his UFC victories by knockout and boasts a 100 percent finish rate.

    This year's UFC Fight Night will take place on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

    Rafael Fiziev Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
    Bakıdakı UFC turnirinin əsas döyüşündə Rafael Fiziyev Manuel Torreslə üz-üzə gələcək
    Физиев сразится с Торресом в главном бою UFC в Баку

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