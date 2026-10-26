Caucasus Muslim Board chief calls for Vatican embassy in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 21:53
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Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has stressed the importance of establishing a Holy See nunciature, or Vatican embassy, in Azerbaijan.
Report informs that he raised the issue during a meeting with Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, representing the Holy See.
Pashazade also highlighted that Azerbaijan provides equal conditions and full rights for all religions.
Bakıda Vatikan səfirliyinin yaradılmasının vacibliyi vurğulanıb
Глава УМК отметил важность открытия посольства Ватикана в Азербайджане
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