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    Vatican News coverage featuring Armenian disinformation discussed

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 21:41
    Vatican News coverage featuring Armenian disinformation discussed

    Steps could be taken to prevent Vatican News from publishing inaccurate information based on Armenian sources.

    Report informs that Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, pledged on behalf of the Holy See to address the issue after Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board, presented supporting evidence.

    Pashazade said Vatican News had recently published reports based on Armenian sources that contained inaccurate information, and provided evidence to substantiate his concerns.

    Cardinal Koovakad said he would immediately notify the relevant bodies and stressed that the issue would be resolved.

    Combating disinformation Allahshukur Pashazada
    "Vatican News"un erməni dezinformasiyasına yer verməsi müzakirə edilib
    В Ватикане заявили, что устранят проблему с армянскими фейками в Vatican News
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