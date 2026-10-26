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    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district

    Domestic policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 22:06
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district

    A newly constructed nursery-kindergarten was inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district on October 26, Report informs.

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

    They familiarized themselves with the facilities available at the nursery-kindergarten.

    Construction of the nursery-kindergarten was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2025. The preschool facility is fully equipped with the necessary furniture and equipment, including visual aids.

    The outdoor area features gazebos and a children's playground.

    Designed to accommodate 160 children, the nursery-kindergarten comprises separate bedrooms for boys and girls, group rooms, music and gymnastics halls, a kitchen, a canteen, medical rooms, and administrative and technical facilities.

    Landscaping work has been carried out, green areas have been laid out, decorative trees and shrubs have been planted, and modern lighting systems have been installed throughout the grounds.

    In an interview with AZERTAC, Aygun Mikayilova, head of the preschool facility, said that the village, which has a population of 7,750, previously had an old kindergarten with a capacity of 55 children. However, because the building had become dilapidated and unusable, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation built a new facility.

    The nursery-kindergarten has three age groups: 2–3, 3–4 and 4–5. A total of 17 people work at the facility, including 12 technical staff members and five teaching staff members.

    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district
    Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Goylar village of Shamakhi district

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