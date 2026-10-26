Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    AmCham Azerbaijan, insurers discuss strategic partnership

    Finance
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 21:43
    AmCham Azerbaijan, insurers discuss strategic partnership

    The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) and the Azerbaijan Insurers Association have discussed a strategic partnership aimed at raising insurance awareness and strengthening the country's business environment.

    Report informs, citing AmCham Azerbaijan, that participants focused on identifying practical insurance challenges facing businesses, increasing private-sector involvement in regulatory processes and promoting effective insurance solutions.

    The discussions identified five priority areas for future cooperation. The first involves dialogue with regulators, including jointly developing proposals to improve the insurance sector's regulatory framework and contributing to AmCham's White Paper. The second focuses on awareness and education through training seminars for member companies on risk management and the features of insurance products.

    The third priority concerns agricultural insurance, including tools to minimise agricultural risks, improve access to insurance mechanisms and integrate them into investment processes. The fourth focuses on expanding the health insurance market and strengthening ties between healthcare providers, insurers and businesses.

    The fifth involves assessing market needs through targeted surveys of AmCham members to identify their risk coverage requirements and difficulties encountered in claims settlement.

    Participants highlighted the importance of AmCham's business platform and sectoral committees in supporting public-private partnerships. They agreed to continue consultations on implementing joint educational and expert projects.

    AmCham Azerbaijan, insurers discuss strategic partnership
    AmCham Azerbaijan, insurers discuss strategic partnership
    AmCham Azerbaijan, insurers discuss strategic partnership

    Azerbaijan Insurers Association AmCham Azerbaijan
    Photo
    "AmCham" və Azərbaycan sığortaçıları strateji əməkdaşlığın 5 istiqamətini müəyyən ediblər
    Photo
    AmCham и страховщики Азербайджана определили 5 направлений стратегического сотрудничества
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    21:53
    Caucasus Muslim Board chief calls for Vatican embassy in Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    21:43
    Photo
    AmCham Azerbaijan, insurers discuss strategic partnership
    Finance
    21:41
    Vatican News coverage featuring Armenian disinformation discussed
    Foreign policy
    21:24
    Azerbaijan highlights UN Disarmament Commission's vital role
    Foreign policy
    21:14
    Austrian firms could boost Azerbaijan's transport links, envoy says
    Foreign policy
    21:11
    Austrian ambassador seeks stronger bilateral ties with Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    20:45
    Azerbaijan, Austria see potential for infrastructure and logistics ties
    Foreign policy
    20:37
    Azerbaijan, Austria to hold political consultations in Baku in November
    Foreign policy
    20:33
    Baku to host Caspian and Black Sea oil and gas conference in April 2027
    Energy
    All News Feed