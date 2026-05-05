Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Armenia, France sign strategic partnership agreement

    Region
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 16:01
    Armenia, France sign strategic partnership agreement

    Armenia and France have elevated their bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership, Armenian Ambassador to Paris Arman Khachatryan wrote on X, Report informs.

    "The strategic partnership between Armenia and France was signed today. This historic agreement strengthens the deep ties of friendship and solidarity that unite our two nations and opens new prospects for cooperation," reads the post.

    The agreement was signed in Yerevan by French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

    Armenian media reported that Yerevan and Paris also signed agreements on cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and semiconductors; on the development of military technologies and defense systems research; and on the supply of military uniforms.

    The two sides additionally agreed on the delivery of transport helicopters, the sale of two A321‑200NX aircraft to an Armenian airline, and the construction of the Bergushad tunnel in southern Armenia. A number of documents on credit, economic, and cultural cooperation were also signed.

    In total, the sides signed 13 documents following the talks.

    Strategic partnership Armenia France Emmanuel Macron Nikol Pashinyan
    Ermənistan Fransa ilə strateji tərəfdaşlıq haqqında bəyannamə imzalayıb
    Армения и Франция стали стратегическими партнерами

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