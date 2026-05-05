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    Haluk Bayraktar: Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthening defense cooperation

    Military
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 16:40
    Haluk Bayraktar: Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthening defense cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye continue to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry, Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of the Turkish company Baykar, told journalists at the SAHA 2026 defense, aviation, and space industry exhibition in Istanbul, Report informs.

    According to him, several leading Turkish companies, such as Baykar, Roketsan, and ASELSAN, are implementing joint production and investment projects in Azerbaijan.

    Bayraktar also noted that, as part of his cooperation with Baykar, some products are being manufactured at facilities established in Azerbaijan.

    Haluk Bayraktar Azerbaijan Türkiye
    Haluk Bayraktar: Azərbaycanla Türkiyə müdafiə sənayesi sahəsində əməkdaşlığı gücləndirir
    Халук Байрактар: Азербайджан и Турция усиливают оборонное сотрудничество

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