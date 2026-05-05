Baykar: Azerbaijan, Türkiye to produce SIVRISINEK UAVs

Azerbaijan and Türkiye will jointly produce an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) called the SIVRISINEK, Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of the Turkish company Baykar, told Report in Türkiye at the SAHA 2026 defense, aviation, and space industry exhibition in Istanbul.

He noted that all UAVs presented at the exhibition will be manufactured at factories located in Azerbaijan. One of these is the SIVRISINEK UAV: "This UAV is a noteworthy addition to modern military technologies. It is designed primarily for use against ground targets."

The range of this UAV, depending on the version, is approximately 900–1000 km. Furthermore, the system operates on a "fire and forget" principle, with some models capable of engaging targets at ranges from 10 km to over 80 km.

The UAV is approximately 3.8 meters long and has a wingspan of 3.2 meters. Its maximum flight endurance can exceed 8-9 hours. It travels at a speed of approximately 55 knots, or nautical miles (1 nautical mile equals 1,852 kilometers – ed.).

The SIVRISINEK is catapult-launched, powered by an internal combustion engine, and features target recognition supported by artificial intelligence. It is equipped with a GNSS navigation system and electro-optical guidance.

Experts believe that UAVs of this type can be used in both reconnaissance and strike operations and are considered a flexible and effective tool in modern combat.