Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan approves host country deal with ECO Clean Energy Center

    Business
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 16:53
    Azerbaijan approves host country deal with ECO Clean Energy Center

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the Host Country Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Clean Energy Center, according to Report.

    The agreement was signed in Baku on December 2, 2025.

    Ilham Aliyev Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Clean Energy Center
    İƏT-in Təmiz Enerji Mərkəzi ilə imzalanmış "Ev Sahibi Ölkə Sazişi" təsdiq edilib
    Ильхам Алиев утвердил соглашение с Центром чистой энергии ОЭС

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