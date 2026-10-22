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    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign

    Ecology
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 16:33
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign

    Global Media Group, with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, has held a traditional tree-planting campaign under the slogan "A Green Future Takes Root In Unity" in the Mushfigabad settlement of the Garadagh district, Report informs.

    Employees of media organizations and companies belonging to Global Media Group, as well as students of the Baku European Lyceum, planted olive and pine saplings taking into account the local terrain and climatic conditions. The participants also provided the necessary agrotechnical care to the saplings.

    The goal of the campaign is to contribute to environmental protection, preserve the ecological balance, and raise environmental responsibility in society.

    Global Media Group, a member of the UN Global Compact, pays special attention to environmental projects and environmental protection as part of its corporate social responsibility policy. The company regularly carries out initiatives aimed at creating a healthier and greener environment for future generations.

    Global Media Group is a leading group of media companies founded in 2017. It includes TV channels, news agencies, news portals, newspapers, and other media resources operating in Azerbaijan and abroad.

    More detailed information about Global Media Group is available on the website www.gmg.az and the company's social media pages.

    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign

    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign
    Global Media Group holds another tree-planting campaign

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