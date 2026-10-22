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    Azerbaijan, China explore solar and offshore wind energy projects

    Energy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 15:54
    Azerbaijan, China explore solar and offshore wind energy projects

    Within the framework of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor Forum, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with a delegation led by Zhao Yongli, Chairman of China Datang Overseas Investment Co., Ltd.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, the meeting discussed the implementation status of a 100 MW solar power plant project in Azerbaijan, as well as the possibilities of establishing a 200 MW offshore wind power plant in the initial phase.

    The opportunities created by the Green Energy Corridor for expanding renewable energy production and export in Azerbaijan were highlighted.

    The company expressed its readiness to advance work on solar and offshore wind energy projects, as well as to explore opportunities for participation in the Green Energy Corridor.

    The meeting also reviewed the continuation of cooperation in the field of personnel training and technical experience exchange in the energy sector.

    Azerbaijan, China explore solar and offshore wind energy projects
    Azerbaijan, China explore solar and offshore wind energy projects

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