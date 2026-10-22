ING: Central Bank of Azerbaijan's forex reserves to reach $18.6B by 2026
Finance
- 22 October, 2026
- 15:59
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The foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will reach $18.6 billion in 2026, Report informs referring to the Netherlands' largest banking group, ING Group.
Developing story
ING: AMB-nin valyuta ehtiyatları bu il 18,6 milyard dollara çatacaq
ING: Валютные резервы Центробанка Азербайджана в 2026г достигнут $18,6 млрд
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