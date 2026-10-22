ING releases forecast for Azerbaijan's current account surplus through 2029
Finance
- 22 October, 2026
- 16:26
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The current account surplus of Azerbaijan's balance of payments is expected to stand at $9 billion in 2026, which will account for 11% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), Report informs.
According to the Netherlands' largest banking group, ING Group, the surplus will amount to $4.9 billion (5.6% of GDP) in 2027, and $4.3 billion (4.5% of GDP) in 2028.
Developing story
ING Azərbaycanın cari əməliyyatlar hesabının profisiti üzrə 2029-cu ilədək olan proqnozunu açıqlayıb
ING обнародовала прогноз по профициту счета текущих операций Азербайджана до 2029 года
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