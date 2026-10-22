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The current account surplus of Azerbaijan's balance of payments is expected to stand at $9 billion in 2026, which will account for 11% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), Report informs.

According to the Netherlands' largest banking group, ING Group, the surplus will amount to $4.9 billion (5.6% of GDP) in 2027, and $4.3 billion (4.5% of GDP) in 2028.

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