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    ING: Azerbaijan's public debt to be less than 21% of GDP in 2026

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 16:09
    ING: Azerbaijan's public debt to be less than 21% of GDP in 2026

    Azerbaijan's public debt is projected to reach 20.9% of GDP in 2026, Report informs referring to the ING Group, the largest banking group in the Netherlands.

    Developing story

    Azerbaijan's public debt ING Group
    ING: Azərbaycanın dövlət borcu 2026-cı ildə ÜDM-in 21 %-dən az olacaq
    ING Group оценила перспективы государственного долга Азербайджана на 2026-2028 годы
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