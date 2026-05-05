Bayramov, Kallas discuss resumption of partnership agreement talks — UPDATED

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas have discussed the resumption of negotiations on a new bilateral strategic partnership agreement between Baku and Brussels, as well as talks on a Partnership Priorities document.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting in Baku on Tuesday that the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-EU relations in detail.

The ministry noted that the importance of intensive political dialogue, high-level reciprocal visits, and the development of relations based on mutual respect, equality, and shared interests was emphasized.

It was also highlighted that mechanisms of dialogue between Azerbaijan and Europe remain important, alongside the need to resume negotiations on a new bilateral agreement and continue talks on the Partnership Priorities document.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU within various institutions and programs.

Bayramov informed the EU side about the post-conflict situation in the region, Azerbaijan's reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, and measures taken to address the landmine threat.

An exchange of views also took place on the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, with Azerbaijan reiterating its commitment to ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas discussed the development of the Middle Corridor during talks in Baku.

According to Report, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry shared details of the meeting on social media platform X.

During the expanded-format talks, the sides held comprehensive discussions on the full range of Azerbaijan-EU relations, including political dialogue, legal and institutional cooperation, and prospects for further development of the bilateral agenda.

Particular attention was given to energy cooperation, including Azerbaijan's role as a reliable supplier contributing to Europe's energy security, as well as cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

The discussions also covered trade and investment, economic diversification, digitalization, innovation, industrial cooperation, and transport and logistics connectivity, including the development of the Middle Corridor and regional infrastructure projects.

In addition, Bayramov and Kallas discussed regional and international security issues, including post-conflict development, reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, humanitarian demining, and normalization processes in the South Caucasus, emphasizing the importance of achieving lasting peace and stability.