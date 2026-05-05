Azerbaijani navy chief reviews modern naval systems at SAHA 2026 exhibition

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces (ANF) Shahin Mammadov participated in the SAHA 2026 defense and aerospace exhibition held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Report informs that he visited various stands together with the Azerbaijani delegation and received information about new technologies.

Mammadov closely familiarized himself with modern naval military systems and defense industry products displayed at the exhibition.

The ANF commander also met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev at the exhibition. During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the development prospects of Azerbaijan's defense industry, military-technical cooperation opportunities, and new projects.

They also emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the areas of implementing modern military technologies and strengthening the potential of naval forces.