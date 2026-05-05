Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Vugar Mustafayev discusses new defense technologies in Türkiye

    Military
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 15:29
    Vugar Mustafayev discusses new defense technologies in Türkiye

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, held a series of official meetings during the SAHA 2026 Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Exhibition in Istanbul.

    According to Report, the minister met with representatives of defense industries from various countries to discuss military-technical cooperation, joint production projects, and the expansion of collaboration in innovative technologies.

    The meetings also focused on the application of new technologies in the defense sector, industrial cooperation, and regional security issues.

    The talks held within the framework of the exhibition are expected to contribute to further strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and its partner countries in the field of the defense industry.

    Vugar Mustafayev discusses new defense technologies in Türkiye
    Vugar Mustafayev discusses new defense technologies in Türkiye
    Vugar Mustafayev Ministry of Defense Industry Istanbul
    Photo
    Vüqar Mustafayev "SAHA 2026"da müdafiə sənayesi üzrə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Вугар Мустафаев обсудил расширение оборонного сотрудничества с рядом стран - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    20:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

    Ecology
    20:41
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    20:38

    Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32

    Region
    20:21

    Grono says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process strengthens South Caucasus' role

    Region
    20:12

    Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and health

    Education and science
    20:02

    Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealed

    Other countries
    19:58

    Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026

    Military
    19:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agriculture

    AIC
    19:24

    Bayraktar: Sanctions against Baykar boosted Türkiye's defense industry

    Military
    All News Feed