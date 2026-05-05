Vugar Mustafayev discusses new defense technologies in Türkiye

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, held a series of official meetings during the SAHA 2026 Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Exhibition in Istanbul.

According to Report, the minister met with representatives of defense industries from various countries to discuss military-technical cooperation, joint production projects, and the expansion of collaboration in innovative technologies.

The meetings also focused on the application of new technologies in the defense sector, industrial cooperation, and regional security issues.

The talks held within the framework of the exhibition are expected to contribute to further strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and its partner countries in the field of the defense industry.