Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Serbia enters Single Euro Payments Area system

    Foreign policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 14:45
    Serbia enters Single Euro Payments Area system

    Serbia has joined the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), Report informs.

    The practical implementation of SEPA standards in Serbia has begun as of today.

    The new regime has currently entered into force only for SEPA credit transfers.

    SEPA direct debit systems are expected to be implemented in Serbia approximately one year from now.

    This step will lead to a reduction in costs for money transfers with European Union member states.

    SEPA enables faster transactions and savings of 50–60 million euros in commission costs at the national level are expected.

    SEPA enables cashless payments in euros across all countries included in the system. This includes the 27 member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, the Vatican, Albania, Montenegro, Moldova, and North Macedonia.

    On May 23, 2025, Serbia's Finance Minister Siniša Mali announced that Serbia had become a member of SEPA and that the practical implementation of SEPA standards in Serbia was expected to begin in May 2026.

    Serbia euro
    Serbiya Vahid Avro Ödəniş Məkanına qoşulub
    Сербия присоединилась к зоне платежей евро SEPA

    Latest News

    20:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

    Ecology
    20:41
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    20:38

    Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32

    Region
    20:21

    Grono says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process strengthens South Caucasus' role

    Region
    20:12

    Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and health

    Education and science
    20:02

    Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealed

    Other countries
    19:58

    Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026

    Military
    19:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agriculture

    AIC
    19:24

    Bayraktar: Sanctions against Baykar boosted Türkiye's defense industry

    Military
    All News Feed