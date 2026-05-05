Serbia enters Single Euro Payments Area system

Serbia has joined the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), Report informs.

The practical implementation of SEPA standards in Serbia has begun as of today.

The new regime has currently entered into force only for SEPA credit transfers.

SEPA direct debit systems are expected to be implemented in Serbia approximately one year from now.

This step will lead to a reduction in costs for money transfers with European Union member states.

SEPA enables faster transactions and savings of 50–60 million euros in commission costs at the national level are expected.

SEPA enables cashless payments in euros across all countries included in the system. This includes the 27 member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, the Vatican, Albania, Montenegro, Moldova, and North Macedonia.

On May 23, 2025, Serbia's Finance Minister Siniša Mali announced that Serbia had become a member of SEPA and that the practical implementation of SEPA standards in Serbia was expected to begin in May 2026.