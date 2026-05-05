Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Uzbek deputy PM announces talks with China on energy grid integration

    Energy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 15:01
    Uzbek deputy PM announces talks with China on energy grid integration

    Uzbekistan is discussing connecting to China's power grid while simultaneously promoting a large-scale project to export green energy to Europe via Central Asia and the South Caucasus, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev said at a seminar on the Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative (PAGI), which is being held as part of the 59th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs.

    "Uzbekistan is building its strategy within the context of large-scale transcontinental energy corridors. Specifically, this involves participating in the development of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission project. The project's objective is to export green energy to Europe via a route through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

    "We express our gratitude to the Asian Development Bank, which is assisting us in preparing the feasibility study. At the same time, consultations are underway regarding potential integration with China's energy system, which will significantly expand the geographic scope of our cooperation. Overall, I would like to note that the republic is confidently transcending its traditional role and is now positioning itself as a reliable electricity producer, an effective transit corridor, and, most importantly, a regional energy system integrator," the deputy prime minister emphasized.

    Jamshid Khodjaev 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Uzbekistan China Pan‑Asia Power Grid Initiative (PAGI)
    Özbəkistan Çinlə enerji sistemlərini birləşdirmək üçün danışıqlar aparır
    Вице-премьер Узбекистана анонсировал переговоры об объединении энергосистем с Китаем

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