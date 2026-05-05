AFAD: 2 dead, 33 injured in Türkiye due to storms and heavy rain
Region
- 05 May, 2026
- 15:11
Two people have died in Türkiye as a result of storms and heavy rainfall, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.
It was noted that 33 people were injured due to the storm.
In recent days, adverse weather conditions have led to the declaration of a yellow warning across 51 provinces due to heavy rain, snow, and strong winds.
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