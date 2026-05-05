Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

    Foreign policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 14:43
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

    On May 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Report informs.

    During the conversation, the parties fondly recalled their previous meetings.

    The Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the achievements made in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as on the full restoration of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

    The head of state expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

    President Ilham Aliyev noted the progress achieved regarding the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington and stated that economic and trade relations between the two countries have already commenced. The President added that Azerbaijan has unilaterally lifted restrictions on transit goods heading to Armenia.

    The Azerbaijani President's participation via video link in the 8th European Political Community Summit held in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, was described as a historic event in the normalization of relations between the two countries.

    The head of state hailed the role of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in facilitating parliamentary dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as in creating conditions for regular meetings between the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments to discuss the peace process.

    During the conversation, the sides praised the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

    Noting that Azerbaijan actively participates in the activities of the IPU, the Secretary General highlighted the country's contribution to inter-parliamentary dialogue.

    The meeting also highlighted the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories, as well as the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan and the obstacles that mines pose to civilians and the reconstruction process. The sides also exchanged views on the current state of cooperation, prospects for relations, and the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue.

    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

    Ilham Aliyev Martin Chungong Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Parlamentlərarası İttifaqın Baş katibini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев принял генсека Межпарламентского союза

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