Iran FM to visit China for talks amid tensions with US
Other countries
- 05 May, 2026
- 15:15
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head to the Chinese capital Beijing on Tuesday to discuss regional and global issues, the state broadcaster IRIB reported.
Araghchi will also discuss bilateral ties with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the outlet said.
The visit comes as part of "ongoing diplomatic consultations with various countries," it added.
The trip comes amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran in February.
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