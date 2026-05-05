Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran FM to visit China for talks amid tensions with US

    Other countries
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 15:15
    Iran FM to visit China for talks amid tensions with US

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head to the Chinese capital Beijing on Tuesday to discuss regional and global issues, the state broadcaster IRIB reported.

    Araghchi will also discuss bilateral ties with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the outlet said.

    The visit comes as part of "ongoing diplomatic consultations with various countries," it added.

    The trip comes amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran in February.

    Abbas Araghchi Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran US-Iran talks Wang Yi Beijing
    Əraqçi Çin səfəri çərçivəsində ikitərəfli və regional məsələləri müzakirə edəcək
    Арагчи отправится в Китай для переговоров с Ван И по ситуации на Ближнем Востоке

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