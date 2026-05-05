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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Minister: Türkiye's defense industry hits 80% local production

    Military
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 14:57
    Minister: Türkiye's defense industry hits 80% local production

    The share of domestic production in Türkiye's defense industry has surpassed 80%, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır stated at the opening ceremony of the SAHA 2026 Defense, Aviation, and Space Industry Exhibition in Istanbul, Report informs.

    The minister highlighted that Türkiye is strengthening strategic transformation and technological independence in the defense sector: "In recent years, Türkiye has significantly reduced foreign dependence by developing its local and national defense industry. The share of domestic production in the defense sector has risen from 20% to over 80%."

    He also mentioned that Türkiye has become one of the world's leading countries in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs): "Currently, test flights of the fifth‑generation fighter jet KAAN have begun, while the Kızılelma unmanned aircraft and other UAVs are being developed. In addition, significant progress has been achieved with the Gökdoğan and Bozdoğan missiles, the Altay tank has been delivered to the army, and the Iron Dome air defense system is actively in use."

    Kacır further stated that thanks to these achievements, Türkiye has become a country that exports military products and continues to strengthen its technological independence in the defense industry.

    defense industry Türkiye domestic production
    Mehmet Fatih Kacır: Türkiyə müdafiə sənayesində yerli istehsalın payı 80 %-i ötüb
    Мехмет Фатих Каджыр: Доля местного производства в оборонпроме Турции превысила 80%

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