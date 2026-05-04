Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia committed to peace agenda

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 12:52
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia committed to peace agenda

    Azerbajan and Armenia are committed to the peace agenda despite all the efforts of those who want to hinder the peace process, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said speaking in an online format at the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, according to Report.

    "I'd like to congratulate Prime Minister Pashinyan with EPC summit in Armenia," Aliyev said.

    He noted that "despite all the efforts of those who want to hinder the process," Azerbaijan is committed to peace agenda.

    "The remarks of my Armenian colleague clearly demonstrate that," the Azerbaijani leader said.

    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    İlham Əliyev: Bakı və İrəvan sülh gündəliyinə sadiqdir
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