Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia committed to peace agenda
Region
- 04 May, 2026
- 12:52
Azerbajan and Armenia are committed to the peace agenda despite all the efforts of those who want to hinder the peace process, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said speaking in an online format at the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, according to Report.
"I'd like to congratulate Prime Minister Pashinyan with EPC summit in Armenia," Aliyev said.
He noted that "despite all the efforts of those who want to hinder the process," Azerbaijan is committed to peace agenda.
"The remarks of my Armenian colleague clearly demonstrate that," the Azerbaijani leader said.
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