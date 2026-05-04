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    Ten wagons of fertilizers to be dispatched from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 10:08
    Ten wagons of fertilizers to be dispatched from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Ten wagons carrying fertilizers will be sent from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan today.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways, that the shipment will depart from the Bilajari station at 03.00 pm (GMT+4).

    The previous day, eight wagons of fertilizers weighing a total of 536 tons were sent from the Balajari station towards Boyuk Kasik.

    Cargo transit Azerbaijan Railways Boyuk Kasik railway station
    Azərbaycandan tranzit keçməklə Rusiyadan Ermənistana 10 vaqon gübrə göndəriləcək
    Транзитом через Азербайджан в Армению из России сегодня отправятся 10 вагонов удобрений

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