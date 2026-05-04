Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said there is a need for a comprehensive approach to addressing interconnected crises in Europe, including migration, security, and the economy.

According to Report, Meloni said speaking today at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan that the modern world is facing a so-called "polycrisis," in which different problems reinforce each other.

She said that rising migration pressure, including amid the crisis in the Middle East, affects not only security but also the economy, the labor market, and social stability.

"Uncontrolled migration flows create pressure on state resources, reduce competitiveness, and increase social tension," she noted.

Meloni emphasized that no country is capable of addressing these challenges alone and called for stronger international cooperation, including at the level of the European Union.