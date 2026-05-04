Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iranian Navy outlines new control boundaries in Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 14:08
    Iranian Navy outlines new control boundaries in Strait of Hormuz

    Iran"s military has outlined a control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a map released by the naval forces of Iran"s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

    Report informs via Tasnim that the map reflects the "new boundaries of control and command of Iran"s naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz."

    To the west of the strait, the zone is bounded by a straight line extending from the western tip of Iran"s Qeshm Island to a point east of the city of Umm Al Quwain in the UAE. To the east of the Strait of Hormuz, the zone is bounded by a straight line extending from the settlement of Kuh Mobarak in Iran to a point south of the Emirati city of Fujairah.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz
    İran Hörmüz boğazında yeni nəzarət sərhədlərini müəyyənləşdirib
    ВМС Ирана обозначили новые границы контроля в Ормузском проливе

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