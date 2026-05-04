Iranian Navy outlines new control boundaries in Strait of Hormuz
Region
- 04 May, 2026
- 14:08
Iran"s military has outlined a control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a map released by the naval forces of Iran"s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Report informs via Tasnim that the map reflects the "new boundaries of control and command of Iran"s naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz."
To the west of the strait, the zone is bounded by a straight line extending from the western tip of Iran"s Qeshm Island to a point east of the city of Umm Al Quwain in the UAE. To the east of the Strait of Hormuz, the zone is bounded by a straight line extending from the settlement of Kuh Mobarak in Iran to a point south of the Emirati city of Fujairah.
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