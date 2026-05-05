The application of innovative technologies against the consequences of climate change in the agricultural sector has become a key priority in Azerbaijan, said Muhammad Nasar Hayat, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Azerbaijan, in his statement to journalists, Report informs.

According to him, some of the main challenges currently facing the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan are related to climate change: "Due to the reduction of water resources and deterioration of soil health associated with climate change, the sector faces some serious challenges. Therefore, we are working together with the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as communities and academic circles, universities, to find solutions for the sustainable growth of agriculture in Azerbaijan. By 2050, the world's population will increase significantly, and there will be more people to feed. Therefore, we must learn to produce more with fewer resources."

Hayat also emphasized the exceptional role of the agricultural exhibition in expanding cooperation: "This is one of the most important events that brings together all key stakeholders working for the development of this sector – those working in the agricultural sector, businesses, experts, exporters, importers, technology companies. Because here we discuss ideas and solutions, work together with all kinds of experts, and find practical solutions to the challenges facing the agricultural sector both globally and in Azerbaijan."