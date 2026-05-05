The path turning Azerbaijan into a logistics hub - LONGREAD

In recent years, trade routes on the world map have evolved beyond a purely economic framework, increasingly becoming geopolitical tools. In particular, the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the global logistics balance that had taken years to develop, prompting a reassessment of transport routes through the lens of security and reliability. Whereas the bulk of cargo traffic between China and Europe once moved along the Northern Corridor - through Russia - that route has now significantly lost its former appeal amid sanctions, political risks, and growing uncertainty. In addition, recent developments in the Middle East have negatively affected cargo transportation through Iran. Since the southern segment of the East-West corridor passes through Iran, these developments have dealt a serious blow to transit through the country.

At the same time, rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly the growing security risks in the Red Sea basin, continue to place traditional maritime routes through the Suez Canal under severe pressure. Attacks on shipping lanes and rising insurance costs are undermining the stability of this route. Meanwhile, escalating military-political tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are putting one of the world's most critical chokepoints for energy supplies and cargo transportation at risk. This is further deepening uncertainty around the maritime routes that carry a significant share of global trade.

Against this backdrop, a new "trade geography" is emerging across Eurasia, with demand rapidly increasing for shorter, safer, and more predictable routes.

It is precisely during such a period of geopolitical transformation that the East-West route passing through the Caspian Sea - the Middle Corridor - is evolving not merely into an alternative, but increasingly into one of the strategic pillars of global trade. Connecting China, Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, this route already represents far more than a line on the map: it is becoming a symbol of reliability, flexibility, and geopolitical balance in a changing world order.

What do the numbers say?

The growing importance of the Middle Corridor is also clearly reflected in concrete statistical indicators.

According to data from the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, the volume of cargo transported along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) has increased from 0.8 million tons to 4.5 million tons over the past seven years.

According to the latest statistical reports, approximately 77,000 TEU have been transported via the TITR in 2025 alone. The target is even more ambitious: container transportation is expected to increase to 300,000 TEU by 2029.

Data from Azerbaijan Railways show that the annual container handling volume at the Baku International Sea Trade Port has, for the first time in its history, reached 107,000 TEU. This figure includes both cargo transported through the TITR and shipments along other routes. The milestone can be regarded as a turning point in terms of management and integration.

"The integration of the Baku International Sea Port into ADY under the decree signed by Ilham Aliyev on February 25, 2025, has accelerated cargo handling processes and optimized logistics routes.

This integration has already produced tangible results. The growth in cargo handling indicators further strengthens the position of the Baku International Sea Port as one of the region's most reliable logistics hubs. In turn, this is accelerating Azerbaijan's transformation into one of the key transit centers between East and West.

A particularly noteworthy aspect is that the green and digital logistics solutions implemented at the port, while deepening integration along the Middle Corridor, are expected to increase cargo volumes and generate higher added value for the economy," Azerbaijan Railways stated.

For comparison, when the port was commissioned in 2018, its annual cargo handling capacity stood at 15 million tons and 100,000 TEU of containers. However, as a result of operational projects implemented following its integration into ADY, this capacity has been increased to the equivalent of 150,000 TEU within a short period. At the same time, additional equipment has been delivered to the port, operational processes have been optimized, and modern logistics solutions have been introduced.

A safe path in times of risk

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) believes that the corridor's main commercial cargo flow is currently driven by shipments from China and Central Asia to Europe. However, concrete steps are already being taken to increase transportation in the "reverse direction" - from West to East. The launch of the Baku-Xi'an export block train in November 2024 is regarded as a symbolic turning point in this regard.

The modernization of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway in May 2024 creates new opportunities for two-way trade by increasing the route"s flexibility. The interest shown in this corridor by European companies, including Austrian firms, further demonstrates that the Middle Corridor has evolved into a global logistics player.

Transport expert Rauf Aghamirzayev explains the rise of the Middle Corridor within a broader geo-economic context. In his view, although the corridor entered an active phase in 2017, it has not yet become a fully operational system.

"Although important infrastructure projects have been implemented over these years, the corridor has not yet fully reached the capacity required to handle large and stable cargo flows. The reason is simple: alternative routes that carried the bulk of cargo for years - particularly the Northern Corridor - had already shaped the market and established existing trade flows," he said.

Rauf Aghamirzayev

However, global developments fundamentally altered this balance. Sanctions imposed on participants along the Northern and Southern routes, the transformation of these regions into conflict zones, attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, growing risks around the Strait of Hormuz, and the lengthening of maritime transportation times triggered chain reactions throughout the logistics system. These developments led to container shortages, higher transportation costs, and growing instability in cargo deliveries. It was precisely this complex backdrop that transformed the Middle Corridor from an "alternative option" into a "necessary route."

The decisive turning point behind the sharp increase in the corridor's importance was the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February 2022. Before the war, the majority of overland shipments between China and Europe passed through Russia, and this route had been expanding rapidly: 546,900 TEU were transported in 2020, rising to 692,500 TEU in 2021. However, the war and the sanctions that followed sharply reduced these volumes. Cargo transportation through Russia fell by 40.7% in 2022, declining to 410,600 TEU. This was not merely a logistical challenge for Europe, but also a strategic risk. As a result, European countries accelerated efforts to find alternative trade routes.

Meanwhile, the US consulting firm Oliver Wyman describes Azerbaijan's geo-economic position in precise terms:

"The country is located at a strategic crossroads linking Europe, Central Asia, Türkiye, and the broader Eurasian trade system. This geographic advantage has been further strengthened by major infrastructure projects implemented in recent years. Developments surrounding the Baku Port, the Alat Free Economic Zone, modern railway and highway infrastructure, as well as the digitalization of customs systems, have transformed Azerbaijan into one of the region's key transit hubs."

However, a more nuanced reality lies behind this picture. According to Oliver Wyman, a significant portion of the value currently generated still comes from low-margin, volume-dependent transit revenues. In other words, Azerbaijan primarily profits from cargo moving through its territory. In the global logistics chain, however, the highest revenues are generated not along the route itself, but at the points where logistics are managed. The firm believes that Azerbaijan does not yet fully control the high-value segments of global logistics, including coordination, knowledge management, and strategic decision-making. Global experience shows that the "invisible side" of logistics - managing data, negotiating contracts, assessing risks, and building trust - is where the greatest value is created.

Gaukhar Kenzhebayeva, a professor at Kazakhstan's ALT University and a logistics expert, sees the future's main growth driver in container transportation. In her opinion, this is particularly evident in cargo flows moving from China to Europe, meaning that one of the most dynamic and high-volume segments of global trade could increasingly pass through the Middle Corridor.

Gaukhar Kenzhebayeva

According to her assessment, the geography of the corridor may also expand over the next five to ten years. One of the key elements behind this could be the emergence of new regional integration opportunities. She notes that following the signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Armenia could potentially join the route as a transit country within the framework of the TRIPP project. This, she believes, could increase both the geographic reach and the economic weight of the Middle Corridor.

At the same time, Kenzhebayeva does not overlook the existing limitations. In her view, tariff policies are still not sufficiently flexible, while the lack of standardization in certain segments remains one of the main factors undermining the corridor's competitiveness. In other words, while the potential is substantial, institutional and technical harmonization will be essential for that potential to be fully realized.

Interest in this route is no longer limited to regional countries. European carriers are also showing growing interest in the Middle Corridor. In practice, however, cargo flows remain unbalanced, with transportation still largely concentrated from East to West. The economic logic behind this is straightforward: European markets continue to demonstrate strong demand for lower-cost Chinese-manufactured goods.

Irina Birman, director of the Netherlands-based Stroomi B.V., assesses the Middle Corridor"s potential from a pragmatic perspective. According to her, under favorable operational conditions, cargo transportation between China and Türkiye can be completed within 18–20 days. In practice, however, actual conditions do not always correspond to these estimates. Congestion during port loading operations, irregular ferry schedules, and the complexity of border procedures continue to make transit times unpredictable, at times partially undermining the corridor's key advantages.

Irina Birman

On the other hand, Liliana Krutonog, CEO of MALBI Trans, takes a more optimistic view. In her assessment, the Middle Corridor is already evolving into a stable alternative route, and its development is likely to become more systematic in the coming years. However, she stresses that the key condition for this progress is the timely elimination of weak links - including infrastructure modernization, improvements in insurance mechanisms, and the reduction of delays throughout the logistics chain.

Krutonog particularly emphasizes that the creation of new regional connections, especially the TRIPP route, could further accelerate this process. As a result, the corridor's role in the international logistics system could strengthen not merely as an alternative route, but as one of the primary arteries.

Liliana Krutonog

Lu Mei, China's ambassador to Azerbaijan, said in an interview with Report that Beijing places great importance on the role of the TITR in strengthening regional connectivity, contributing to economic development, and ensuring the stability of global production and supply chains.

"China and Azerbaijan are jointly advancing the Belt and Road Initiative, while the Trans-Caspian China-Europe route ensures key cargo deliveries via the Middle Corridor and plays an important role in maintaining the stability of global production and supply chains," the ambassador stated.

Lu Mei

A geopolitical safe haven

When examining issues related to transport corridors, it is important to consider geopolitical factors alongside economic processes. Sanctions and political instability are among the key elements that directly affect the profitability and sustainability of transit routes.

Coşkun Başbug, a Turkish expert on security, military psychology, and intelligence affairs, emphasizes that the conflicts and crises unfolding in the Middle East in recent years are having a direct impact on global trade routes. In his view, tensions are creating new risks and uncertainty for the global economy. The complex geopolitical environment surrounding Russia and Iran, ongoing conflicts, and imposed sanctions are weakening not only the sustainability of these countries themselves, but also that of the transport corridors passing through them. As a result, insurance, transportation, and security costs are increasing, making logistics more expensive and riskier.

Coşkun Başbug

"If you have a corridor that remains constantly open, while wars continue nearby and multiple challenges persist both in the north and the south, then the Middle Corridor is, of course, an excellent instrument," says Georgian economic expert Vakhtang Charaia.

At the same time, Charaia believes the scale of the corridor's advantage also depends on the duration of regional conflicts.

"For example, because the war in Ukraine is long-term, the Middle Corridor has attracted greater resources. The situation around Iran is relatively shorter-term and also more indirect. Cargo was already moving relatively smoothly through Iran between Europe and Asia, as well as between Asia and other continents. Nevertheless, this factor will also have a positive effect, though not at a dominant level," he noted.

Vakhtang Charaia

It is precisely this complex geopolitical backdrop that is forcing freight transportation companies to seek new and more reliable alternatives. According to Başbug, the challenges surrounding the Red Sea route and the geopolitical reality created by the Russia-Ukraine war have pushed the East-West Middle Corridor through the Caspian Sea to the forefront.

In his opinion, the corridor enjoys advantages over competing routes in several respects. It offers a more balanced and mutually beneficial - or win-win - model for both China and the countries of the region. From a statistical perspective, the picture is equally striking: around 10 million containers are transported annually between China and Europe, with 96% carried by sea and only 4% via the Trans-Siberian Railway. The current geopolitical instability indicates that a significant "vacant market" exists for the Middle Corridor.

The corridor's geographical advantages are also considerable. Compared to the Northern route, it is approximately 2,000 kilometers shorter, creating an average time saving of around five days. Compared to maritime transportation, the difference can reach up to 15 days.

Meanwhile, Georgian expert Gia Abashidze argues that the effectiveness of the Middle Corridor should not be measured solely by cargo volumes.

"The key issue is maintaining the right balance between transit time, cost, and reliability. For Georgia and Azerbaijan, this multifunctional route is extremely important and is currently experiencing a phase of rapid development," he said.

Abashidze also pointed to the sharp increase in cargo flows between 2022 and 2025.

"The relevant agencies in participating countries are continuously working to improve coordination, particularly in the digital sphere, as well as to modernize infrastructure. Intensive work is underway in this direction; both the political will and the capabilities exist, but time remains the decisive factor," he added.

Gia Abashidze

Rauf Aghamirzayev, meanwhile, highlights another important issue: the uneven pace of infrastructure development. According to him, projects across corridor countries are not advancing at the same speed, which negatively affects overall efficiency. At the same time, recent regional developments - particularly tensions surrounding Iran - are further stimulating the North-West and East-West routes by redirecting cargo flows.

According to the broader expert consensus, the tightening of sanctions against Russia in 2026 has forced many Western companies to gradually abandon the Northern Corridor. This, in turn, has accelerated the emergence of new directions in global cargo transportation.

Turkish professor Hasan Oktay, head of the Caucasus Center for Strategic Studies, notes that a substantial share of cargo redirected from the Northern route is now being channeled toward the Middle Corridor. In his view, growing military tensions around Iran and the confrontational nature of US-Iran relations are making southern routes increasingly risky and unstable. As a result, the key criterion for freight transportation companies is no longer limited to distance and cost, but increasingly includes security, predictability, and risk management. In this context, the Middle Corridor is gradually being perceived as a "reliable primary option," and interest in the route continues to grow steadily.

Hasan Oktay

Nika Alavidze, former Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, believes recent global developments have clearly demonstrated that the Middle Corridor has already moved beyond the stage of mere "potential" and is now performing a real economic function.

"However, its efficiency is still in a transitional phase. The growth rate is impressive - cargo turnover and container traffic have increased sharply - but its share in global transit remains relatively modest. The main limitation today is not demand, but implementation capacity. The question is no longer whether this corridor is needed, but whether it can adapt to rapidly growing demand and become a reliable partner for the global market. I am confident that the participating countries will make maximum use of this opportunity. This is a team effort, and with coordinated action, success is inevitable," he said.

Climate conditions also play an important role in transportation. Compared to the harsh freezing conditions along the Northern route, the Middle Corridor offers a significantly milder climate, which enhances operational sustainability.

Nika Alavidze

According to Oktay, this route stands out as one of the shortest and safest alternatives connecting Asia and Europe. Time efficiency is one of its most important advantages: cargo shipments from China to Europe that traditionally require 35–45 days by sea can be reduced to an average of 12–15 days through the Middle Corridor. This creates a substantial economic advantage in terms of capital turnover.

At the same time, the multimodal nature of the Middle Corridor - combining rail, maritime, and road transportation - provides both flexibility and operational complexity. This is also one of the features that distinguishes it from competing transit projects.

In practice, cargo transported from China to Europe reaches its destination through a combination of trains, ferries, and cargo vessels.

According to Turkish political scientist and international relations expert Ismail Cingöz, ferry waiting times on the Caspian Sea and the loading and unloading of cargo create delays.

"This process also increases the risk of cargo damage. In addition, border crossing procedures and insufficient coordination remain among the key challenges," he said.

As a result, transit times that are theoretically expected to take 12–15 days can extend to 17–20 days, while the risks of container shortages and rising costs remain significant.

In this sense, the Middle Corridor is currently at a paradoxical stage of development: on the one hand, it is expanding rapidly, while on the other, certain structural limitations still persist, albeit on a relatively limited scale. Yet one reality remains unchanged - as global trade routes continue to be restructured, this corridor is increasingly assuming the role of a geopolitical "safe harbor."

Ismail Cingöz

Is multimodality an advantage or a weakness?

If the essence of the Middle Corridor were to be expressed in a single word, that word would undoubtedly be "multimodality." It is precisely this feature that makes the route both highly attractive and inherently complex. On the one hand, the integration of different modes of transportation - rail, maritime, and road - provides the corridor with flexibility and economic efficiency. On the other hand, this multi-layered structure also creates additional risks, delays, and costs.

In many ways, multimodality represents the central paradox of the Middle Corridor.

From an economic perspective, the advantages of this model are evident: combining rail and maritime transportation is considerably cheaper than air freight. However, as Turkish expert Ismail Cingöz points out, this advantage does not always automatically translate into lower overall costs. The repeated transfer of cargo - from train to ship and from ship back to train - creates additional operational expenses and, in some cases, can make the route more expensive than the Northern Corridor.

Nevertheless, there remains significant potential for cost optimization. According to Cingöz, freight companies are seeking ways to transport goods both faster and at more competitive rates.

"The corridor countries - Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan - are taking parallel steps in this direction, both in infrastructure development and in management practices," he noted.

Meanwhile, Roza Musaliyeva, a professor at Kazakhstan's ALT University and an expert in logistics service development, believes that while the Middle Corridor is currently developing dynamically, operationally it remains in what she describes as a "regulatory phase."

"In Kazakhstan"s segment, the commissioning of the second track on the Dostyk-Moynty railway line, together with the modernization of the Aktau and Kuryk ports, has significantly increased throughput capacity. This makes the route particularly attractive for time-sensitive cargo such as electronics, automotive components, and industrial equipment," she said.

Roza Musaliyeva

Musaliyeva also emphasized that the establishment of a joint venture between the railways of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia represents an important institutional turning point. The introduction of a unified tariff policy and the implementation of a "single-window" system are intended to address coordination problems, which remain among the weakest aspects of multimodal transportation.

"As a result, cargo transported through the Middle Corridor within 15–20 days ensures turnover that is two to three times faster compared to the Suez Canal route (35-45 days), which is considered the traditional maritime route. In recent years, considerable progress has been achieved along the Kazakhstan segment of the Middle Corridor. However, operational indicators that have not yet been fully optimized, together with infrastructure gaps in certain sections, continue to prevent the corridor from reaching its full potential. In addition, freight companies, logistics operators, and experts still identify multimodality itself as one of the corridor"s principal challenges," the Kazakh expert stated.

At the same time, countries participating in the Middle Corridor project are taking substantial measures to reduce the problems associated with multimodality.

For example, the real-time cargo tracking system introduced by Azerbaijan Railways is aimed at increasing transparency across the multimodal supply chain. The system currently covers Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, with plans for expansion into other countries. Measures such as establishing electronic data exchange with China and gaining access to the operational system of Xi"an port are also strengthening coordination mechanisms.

According to the International Road Transport Union, seamless transit can only be ensured if these delays are minimized.

"Rather than assessing the impact of each factor separately, it is more appropriate to consider their combined effect. In other words, the problem is not limited to infrastructure alone - administrative procedures and lack of coordination are equally significant.

Efficient cargo movement requires soft measures aimed at eliminating border bottlenecks, delays during loading and unloading operations, informal payments, restrictive policies, as well as excessive inspections and administrative procedures," the IRU noted.

Şule Topçu Kılıç

Şule Topçu Kılıç, Director for the Eurasia region and Head of the Energy Department at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, stated in an interview with Report that a green corridor should not be understood as being limited to a single type of asset. It is about creating cleaner and seamless connectivity between multimodal transport systems - rail, ports, maritime routes, and roads - as well as implementing practical measures that support the energy transition along this corridor.

"A good example is our container transport study conducted jointly with Georgian and Azerbaijani railways, which, if implemented, would shift truck transportation onto rail between Batumi and Baku, thereby reducing congestion and emissions along the Middle Corridor," she said.

Toward a more stable and predictable system

On April 7, the Israeli Air Force struck around 10 key sections of Iran's railway network. Israel also targeted eight road bridges in Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Kashan, and Qom. The fact that some of the strikes affected components of the North-South transport corridor clearly demonstrated the vulnerability of this route.

It is precisely against the backdrop of such geopolitical risks that the Middle Corridor is increasingly emerging as a more reliable and predictable alternative for cargo transportation companies. At the same time, however, a number of structural problems within the corridor itself remain unresolved.

According to expert Yerzhan Karsybayev, one of the most pressing issues is the shortage of vessels and terminal infrastructure. In particular, the limited tonnage capacity of feeder vessels operating in the Caspian and Black Seas is no longer sufficient to keep pace with the rapid growth in cargo flows. In addition, the absence of a unified tariff system across the corridor, differing customs standards, and the incomplete electrification of certain railway sections continue to reduce overall efficiency.

Yerzhan Karsybayev

In his assessment, the key infrastructure bottlenecks are also clearly identifiable. The ports of Aktau and Kuryk, as well as the Dostyk-Moyinty railway section, are currently operating with limited throughput capacity. Expanding the corridor"s overall potential will depend on several major projects, including the completion of the Anaklia deep-water port in Georgia, the modernization of the Marabda-Kartsakhi railway line, the expansion of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the upgrading of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway. On the Türkiye segment, the limited freight capacity of the Marmaray tunnel and shortages of locomotives create additional constraints.

Nevertheless, the countries participating in the corridor are already demonstrating efforts to build a more stable and predictable system. Discussions held during the Working Group meeting on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route regarding the extension of tariff rates approved in December 2025 through 2026 are aimed precisely at sending a signal of stability to the market.

At the same time, digitalization is increasingly emerging as the "hidden resource" of the Middle Corridor. The implementation of digital solutions has the potential to optimize cargo flow management and reduce costs by between 9% and 30%. This would mean not only cost savings, but also a significant increase in the corridor's competitiveness.

Irakli Danelia, Head of Business Development for Central Asia and the Caucasus at Denmark-based Maersk, notes that current transit times between China and Europe along the corridor range from 18 to 22 days. However, the long-term strategic target is more ambitious - reducing transportation times to 15–20 days.

Irakli Danelia

According to Danelia, achieving this goal will require the phased elimination of bottlenecks along the route. Key priorities include expanding the ferry fleet on the Caspian Sea, modernizing railway infrastructure and rolling stock, increasing port capacity, deepening digitalization, and ensuring uninterrupted data exchange throughout the entire corridor.

Danelia believes that compared to the Trans-Siberian route, the Middle Corridor is becoming increasingly attractive, particularly for cargo owners seeking to diversify risks. At the same time, the corridor's defining feature - its multimodal structure - remains both an advantage and a challenge. In this context, optimizing cargo reloading processes at Caspian ports and ensuring that railway and port operations between Baku and Poti function as a single integrated mechanism are critically important. Effective planning and coordination therefore become essential to overall reliability.

Danelia already describes the Middle Corridor as a "premium logistics solution."

"As cargo volumes grow and operational efficiency improves, the potential for cost optimization also increases. As a result, the gap with traditional maritime transportation is gradually narrowing," he said.

Maersk forecasts that the main driver of future growth along the Middle Corridor will be container transportation.

"This trend is a direct indication of growing global demand for faster and more diversified transport solutions. At the same time, additional growth is also expected in the general cargo segment," the company notes.

Nevertheless, the insufficient size of the ferry fleet remains a critical issue. Systematic fleet modernization and improved planning mechanisms could significantly strengthen service stability. Although the availability of container platforms and railway wagons is gradually improving, pressure on the system remains high, especially in the sections linking domestic railway networks with Caspian ports. This suggests that targeted investments will be unavoidable in the next stage of development.

"From the perspective of global logistics, the main priorities remain unchanged: strengthening connectivity across the Caspian basin, deepening coordination between ports and railway systems, and ensuring an adequate supply of rolling stock. Progress in these three areas will significantly enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor," Danelia emphasized.

Azerbaijan"s big logistics plan

The Middle Corridor is now approaching the next stage of its development - one that will be defined by the creation of greater added value.

Experts from the consulting firm Oliver Wyman believe that they bring a different - deeper and more strategic – perspective to the Middle Corridor. They consider that Azerbaijan should not remain merely a transit state, but should move toward knowledge-based logistics services capable of generating significantly higher value.

This approach envisions a shift from basic transportation services to a broader trade management model. Key priorities should include corridor management and route optimization, trade finance and documentation services, supply chain risk insurance, multimodal freight forwarding and brokerage, digital logistics platforms, as well as training and certification centers for logistics personnel. These are precisely the segments where the highest profitability is generated, allowing a country to move closer to the center of the decision-making chain - where information, customer loyalty, and pricing power are concentrated.

At present, however, the picture remains different. The added value Azerbaijan currently generates from transit operations is estimated at around $11 per ton and is derived primarily from basic transit fees. By comparison, at major international logistics hubs such as Port of Rotterdam and Jebel Ali Port, this figure ranges between $40 and $60 per ton. The difference is explained by the fact that coordination, documentation, risk management, and value-added logistics services are concentrated at those centers.

According to Oliver Wyman"s projections, through deeper corridor integration, document digitalization, and the harmonization of customs procedures, Azerbaijan could increase total cargo turnover to 55–60 million tons by 2035. This would allow the country to capture a significantly larger share of trade flows between China, Central Asia, and Europe.

One of the key instruments proposed for this transformation is the creation of a national digital Middle Corridor Platform. In essence, this platform would function as a centralized management system for all multimodal cargo passing through Azerbaijan. It would include a digital cargo exchange marketplace, end-to-end cargo tracking systems, predictive routing and pricing tools, and other integrated logistics services.

At the same time, the platform would incorporate artificial intelligence-based business solutions into corridor operations, including route and asset optimization, demand forecasting, and dynamic pricing mechanisms. Trade documentation and formalization procedures would also be fully digitalized, with the introduction of electronic bills of lading, certificates of origin, and customs documentation compatible with partner countries along the corridor.

Another major initiative involves the establishment of a Caspian Trade Finance Center. Such a center could strengthen the corridor"s financial architecture by providing expedited and digital letters of credit, customs guarantee mechanisms, trade insurance instruments, and specialized legal services.

Representatives of Oliver Wyman also place particular emphasis on the role of international partnerships. Cooperation with institutions such as the International Finance Corporation and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development could help strengthen credibility and attract necessary expertise. In addition, the introduction of a unified digital payment and insurance interface would allow transport operators to manage all operational costs through a single platform.

The Alat Free Economic Zone could become the physical foundation of this transformation. The development of customs warehouses, cold-chain infrastructure, and premium logistics services there - in partnership with international operators - would enable Azerbaijan to integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

At the same time, a state-supported digital trade certification system could be introduced to ensure that Azerbaijani freight and logistics operators comply with European Union and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development data security standards. This could significantly improve local operators' access to international markets.

Overall, the direction of development is becoming increasingly clear. With the introduction of a unified tariff policy, the expansion of the eTIR system, the modernization of port infrastructure, and the opening of new regional connections and transport corridors, reaching cargo volumes of 10–11 million tons by 2030 appears realistic.

In this sense, the Middle Corridor is steadily evolving into one of the main arteries of the emerging Eurasian trade architecture.