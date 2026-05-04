Report launches new analytical product jointly with UNEC Research Foundation

A new analytical project has been launched at the Report News Agency as part of cooperation between Global Media Group and the UNEC Research Foundation.

Within the project, research materials will be presented in the Longread format, widely used by major international media organizations.

The new analytical product will provide in-depth and comprehensive analysis of the most relevant processes in Azerbaijan and around the world, as well as national and transnational projects.

Readers will be able to access these research articles in an easy and readable style via the Longread module on Report's website.

The articles will include official statistics, data from government bodies and international organizations, as well as expert opinions, photos, and infographics. The project will also feature video interviews, podcasts, and video reports on topical issues.

The main goal is to form a complete and detailed understanding of selected topics, while also presenting current conditions and forecasts.

About Global Media Group:

Global Media Group is a leading media holding established in 2017, comprising television channels, news agencies, news portals, newspapers, and other media resources operating in Azerbaijan and abroad.

About UNEC Research Foundation:

The UNEC Research Foundation is a research, analytics, and expert center conducting studies in areas of public interest, as well as providing expertise, consulting services, forecasting, and organizing specialized events.