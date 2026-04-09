A delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Rustam Ali visited the Report News Agency on Thursday.

The delegation also included Chairman of the International Information Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yerlan Zhetibayev and Attaché of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Baku Temirlan Bakhytzhan.

Report Director Fuad Huseynaliyev provided detailed information about the news agency's activities during the meeting. He noted that the agency, which is part of the Global Media Group, is guided in its work by the principle of accuracy in reporting, which is why it is the most cited media outlet in Azerbaijan today. He also spoke about the companies within the holding's structure.

In this context, he emphasized that Report and the Baku TV channel, also part of Global Media Group, signed a memorandum of cooperation last autumn with one of Kazakhstan's largest media outlets - the Khabar Agency.

Deputy Minister Rustam Ali, for his part, spoke about the main objectives of the Kazakh delegation's visit to Azerbaijan and the meetings held in Baku, noting with satisfaction that active cooperation in the media sphere has been established between our countries. He also emphasized that our countries have the potential to expand interaction in this area.

"As for initiatives, this year, alongside active work in the mass media sphere, a significant number of digitalization projects are being implemented. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to this area, including the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into all spheres. In this regard, we are also interested in developing cooperation and promoting relevant initiatives. We believe that a roadmap needs to be developed in this direction," Ali said.

Rustam Ali emphasized that by decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. According to him, in his address to the people of Kazakhstan, President Tokayev noted that the country has been tasked with transforming into a fully digital nation within three years. The implementation of AI should become a key element of economic development, contributing to labor productivity growth, the formation of export-oriented sectors, and Kazakhstan's integration into the global digital economy chains.

He also noted the presence of successful AI companies in the country that are currently implementing projects not only in Kazakhstan but also in the countries of the Organization of Turkic States.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative Yerlan Zhetibayev, in turn, emphasized that the country's foreign policy agency pays special attention to working with foreign correspondents accredited in Kazakhstan. According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government bodies of Kazakhstan strive to promptly respond to inquiries from journalists of foreign countries, which allows for the dissemination of objective information about Kazakhstan.

At the meeting, Report's Editor-in-Chief Namiq Mailov particularly emphasized the need to use artificial intelligence not as a tool for producing news, but as an auxiliary means designed to support and facilitate the work of journalists.

During the discussions, the topic of the importance of intercultural interaction between the countries was also raised, and the mutual interest of young people in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in each other's culture and historical heritage was emphasized. Deputy Editor-in-Chief Azizov recalled that in the center of Baku, on the Seaside Boulevard, in March 2026, the Embassy of Kazakhstan organized a cultural mass event dedicated to the Novruz holiday, which generated great interest and active participation from residents of Azerbaijan's capital and visitors to the city.

The parties also highly praised the established level of friendly and trusting relations between the two countries, emphasizing their stable and progressive nature in both the political and economic spheres. The meeting participants noted that bilateral interaction is based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and consideration of each other's interests.

Fuad Huseynaliyev also expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side at the meeting for their solidarity and support in connection with the crash of the AZAL airline plane near Aktau. He noted the assistance of citizens and various agencies of Kazakhstan in carrying out the rescue operation and ensuring an objective, transparent investigation of this tragic incident.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh delegation viewed the conditions created in the editorial office and the agency's activities.