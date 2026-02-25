The film "Khojaly. The Last Wedding" will be shown on the YouTube channel of the Report news agency.

The feature-documentary film, produced jointly by Global Media Group and the Report Information Agency, is based on real events, the last wedding ceremony interrupted in 1992 as a result of the shelling of Khojaly by Armenian armed groups.

According to the storyline, groom Vasif Gafarov and bride Durdana Mammadova, along with their relatives and guests from that wedding, return to their hometown decades later to continue the wedding celebration that was once tragically interrupted.

The idea for the film emerged from a preserved black-and-white photograph taken at that wedding on January 18, 1992. In the film, the photograph is recreated in color and serves as a symbol of Khojaly's revival.

Filming took place in Khojaly (documentary footage) and in Aghsu (feature scenes).

The film will premiere on February 25, 2026, at 20:00 on Report's YouTube channel.

On February 26, 2026, the film will also be aired at 16:00 on Baku TV and at 21:30 on ATV.

The project was implemented under the leadership of Chairman of the Board of Global Media Group Elnur Abdullayev. The idea and screenplay were authored by Niyam Shirinov, the general producer is Fuad Huseynaliyev, and the film was directed by Yusif Alakbarzada.