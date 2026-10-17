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    Yemeni government forces say they repel lengthy Houthi attacks in Taiz

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    • 17 October, 2026
    • 16:12
    Yemeni government forces say they repel lengthy Houthi attacks in Taiz

    Yemeni government forces say they have repelled Houthi attacks that have lasted more than eight hours in the southwestern governorate of Taiz, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    The area around Taiz city has faced frequent Houthi missile attacks. Earlier, we reported a woman was killed and five civilians, including a woman and a girl, were injured in Houthi shelling and sniper fire in the Sabir al-Mawadim district, southeast of the city.

    Civil War in Yemen Ansar Allah movement (Houthis)
    Yəmənin hökumət qüvvələri Təizdə husilərin səkkiz saatlıq hücumlarını dəf ediblər
    Правительственные войска Йемена отразили восьмичасовые атаки хуситов в Таизе
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