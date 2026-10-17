AzerGold participates in 6th Rebuild Garabagh exhibition

AzerGold CJSC participated with a dedicated stand in the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh – Rebuild Garabagh exhibition, held at the Baku Expo Center on October 14-16, 2026, Report informs.

The stand showcased the Company's 10-year development journey, key achievements, contributions to the national economy, and future development priorities. Visitors were also provided with information on geological exploration activities in the liberated territories of the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions, assessments of the mineral resource potential of these areas, and social initiatives implemented in mining areas.

For the first time, visitors were offered a virtual reality (VR) experience enabling them to take a virtual tour of the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area (CIRPA), located in the Dashkasan district. Participants explored the key stages of the production process, from mining operations to the production of gold-silver alloy. The final industrial product - gold-silver alloy - was also displayed at the stand.

The exhibition stand featured AzerGold's gold and silver products, alongside coin collections reflecting Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage. Attention was drawn to the latest addition to the Garabagh collection: gold and silver coins dedicated to the historical and cultural heritage of Kalbajar. The collection was presented to the public for the first time during the exhibition.

In addition, digital and audiovisual materials, interactive presentations, brochures, and catalogues provided visitors with comprehensive information about the Company's production activities, strategic projects, and products.

The presentations highlighted AzerGold CJSC's role in advancing Azerbaijan's mining industry and its efforts to bring the country's mineral resources into economic circulation.