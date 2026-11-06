Donald Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff

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US President Donald Trump has announced that his deputy White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller, will become White House chief of staff effective November 9.

According to Report, Trump announced the appointment on November 6 in a post on Truth Social

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026," Trump said.

He also announced that current White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles would leave her post and take up a position at a non-governmental organisation associated with his political activities.

The US president spoke highly of Wiles' performance in the role.