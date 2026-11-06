Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets escort two passenger planes following bomb threats

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Bulgarian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jets on standby escorted two passenger aircraft that had received bomb threats to Sofia Airport, Bulgaria's Defence Ministry said, according to Bulgarian television channel NOVA, cited by Report.

"MiG-29 fighter jets from the Graf Ignatievo Third Air Base escorted passenger aircraft through Bulgarian airspace after reports of explosive devices on board. Air Force crews successfully carried out all required procedures in accordance with established airspace surveillance and protection regulations," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the broadcaster, the aircraft were flying from London and Brussels. After landing at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport, both planes were inspected by border police officers.

No suspicious objects were found during the inspections.

The escort operation was carried out as part of NATO's Air Policing mission.