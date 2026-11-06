Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 22:09
    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia

    Azerbaijan considers ensuring lasting peace, stability and cooperation in the region one of the key priorities of its post-war policy, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Tahir Taghizada said at an official reception in Belgrade marking November 8 - Victory Day.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, he said victory in the war was not Azerbaijan's ultimate goal. Equally important are achieving peace and creating conditions for long-term stability and cooperation in the region.

    The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan is further strengthening its role as a connectivity hub between Europe and Asia, thereby contributing to the growing international standing of the region as a whole.

    The diplomat cited Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, its hosting of COP29 and the World Urban Forum (WUF) as evidence of the country's growing contribution to addressing global challenges and promoting international dialogue and cooperation.

    He stressed that Azerbaijan was transforming territory that had once been a battlefield into a space for trade between Europe and Asia, contributing to the development of transport corridors, energy links and regional cooperation.

    Taghizada also noted that restoring regional connectivity was one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan's post-war policy.

    In this context, the diplomat highlighted the importance of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project, which has significant potential to strengthen transport connectivity along the Middle Corridor, expand trade between Europe and Asia, and create new economic opportunities for countries across the region.

    In his view, implementing the project could also help establish a solid economic foundation for lasting peace.

    "We believe that open communication routes, interconnected economies and shared prosperity can turn the South Caucasus into a region where cooperation, rather than confrontation, prevails," the ambassador stressed.

    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia
    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia
    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia
    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia
    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia

    Tahir Taghizada Trump Route For International Peace and Prosperity Project (TRIPP) World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Tahir Tağızadə: Azərbaycan Avropa ilə Asiya arasında birləşdirici mərkəz rolunu gücləndirir
    Посол Азербайджана в Сербии заявил о важности устойчивого мира на Южном Кавказе
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