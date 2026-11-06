Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    FT: Europe threatened with new wave of attacks on transport

    Other countries
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 22:38
    FT: Europe threatened with new wave of attacks on transport

    The authors of a threatening email that prompted the evacuation of staff at several Irish media outlets and forced a number of passenger aircraft to make emergency landings have warned of preparations for a new wave of attacks across Europe.

    According to The Financial Times, cited by Report, the newspaper has reviewed the contents of the email sent to media organisations.

    The message claims that this week's events are "just a small part of what awaits Europe in the near future".

    The authors threatened attacks on passenger aircraft, cruise ships, metro stations and trains.

    Earlier, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that it had been forced to evacuate its staff and temporarily suspend broadcasting on November 6 following threats.

    According to the broadcaster, the email's subject line read "A Message to the West" in capital letters.

    European Union terrorist attack
    FT: Avropada nəqliyyat vasitələri yeni hücumlarla hədələnib
    FT: В Европе пригрозили новой волной атак на транспорт
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