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    Unknowns attempt to set French school on fire during classes

    Other countries
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 23:21
    Unknowns attempt to set French school on fire during classes

    A group of unidentified individuals attempted to set fire to the Mistral secondary school in the French commune of Fresnes, near Paris, prompting the evacuation of students and staff.

    According to Le Parisien, cited by Report, the incident occurred on November 6 during classes.

    The first fire alarm went off at 13:00 Baku time. Half an hour later, several intruders entered the school building and set off fireworks. No injuries were reported.

    The perpetrators then attempted to start a fire by setting toilet paper and waste bins alight. Police officers arriving at the scene intervened and extinguished the fire.

    Meanwhile, the school administration organised an evacuation, first gathering students in the school courtyard.

    Following the incident, the school switched to remote learning at least until noon on November 7.

    Police have not yet managed to apprehend the suspects.

    Fire France
    Fransada naməlum şəxslər dərs zamanı məktəbi yandırmağa cəhd ediblər
    Во Франции неизвестные попытались поджечь школу во время занятий
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