Hakan Fidan: Türkiye will continue to defend rights and interests of Northern Cyprus

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has paid a working visit to Northern Cyprus.

According to Report, the Turkish foreign minister announced the visit in a post on social media platform X.

During the visit, Fidan held meetings with President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Tufan Erhürman, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

The sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments concerning the Cyprus issue.

Fidan stressed that Türkiye consistently regards the security, development and well-being of Turkish Cypriots as its priorities and continues to support their aspirations to build a free, secure and prosperous future of their own.

"The most realistic solution to the Cyprus issue is the coexistence of two states on the island. Recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots, which are their inalienable rights, is one of the key conditions for a fair and lasting settlement," he said.

The Turkish foreign minister added that, in line with the position reiterated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the UN General Assembly, Ankara would continue to defend the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots on all international platforms and strengthen its solidarity with Northern Cyprus in every field.