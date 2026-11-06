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    SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework Agreement

    Energy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 22:59
    SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework Agreement

    SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Anant Maheshwari, President and CEO of Global Regions and President of Strategy at Honeywell Technologies.

    According to SOCAR, cited by Report, the sides expressed satisfaction with the consistent development of cooperation between the companies and discussed opportunities to expand it across various areas of the energy sector, including digital transformation, automation and sustainability.

    During the meeting, SOCAR presented information on its projects to digitalise production processes and introduce innovative technologies.

    The parties also exchanged views on industrial automation, the energy transition, operational safety and other areas of mutual interest.

    Following the meeting, SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies signed a Global Framework Agreement.

    The agreement introduces a new approach covering SOCAR's assets both in Azerbaijan and abroad and establishes a framework for further cooperation in the supply of products and services, including software and related technological solutions.

    SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework Agreement
    SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework Agreement
    SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework Agreement
    SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework Agreement
    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf
    Photo
    SOCAR və "Honeywell Technologies" Qlobal Çərçivə Sazişi imzalayıb
    Photo
    SOCAR и Honeywell Technologies подписали рамочное соглашение о сотрудничестве
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