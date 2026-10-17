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    Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030

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    • 17 October, 2026
    • 17:33
    Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that his ​presidential term would end in 2030 and ‌that the question of his departure from office was settled, reaffirming that Egypt's constitution would ​not be amended, Report informs via Reuters.

    "I said that the ​Egyptian constitution would not be touched," he ⁠said. "This is an entirely settled matter ​and will not be discussed," he added, referring ​to the end of his current term.

    Sisi, 71, is serving a six-year term after winning re-election ​in December 2023. Constitutional amendments approved in ​a 2019 referendum extended presidential terms to six years ‌from ⁠four and allowed Sisi to seek a third term, clearing the way for him to remain in office until 2030.

    A ​former general, Sisi ​rose ⁠to power in 2013 by toppling Egypt's first democratically elected president, ​Mohamed Mursi, after mass protests against ​his ⁠rule.

    He made the remarks on Saturday while attending a graduation ceremony for new classes ⁠at ​the Egyptian Military Academy.

    Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Presidential election Egypt
    Misir Prezidenti 2030-cu ildə vəzifəsindən getmək niyyətində olduğunu açıqlayıb
    Президент Египта ас-Сиси заявил о намерении уйти с поста в 2030 году
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