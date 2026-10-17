Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov discussed Azerbaijan's experience in tolerance and peaceful coexistence at the G20 Interfaith Forum during his visit to the US, Report informs referring to the State Committee.

During the forum, Mammadov held meetings with the heads of several foundations and organizations, as well as religious and public figures.

At a meeting with the President of the G20 Interfaith Forum, Cole Durham, Azerbaijan's ties with the forum, prospects for cooperation, and the promotion of interreligious dialogue at the international level were discussed.

Mammadov provided information about the Baku Process, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, and the work done to promote intercultural dialogue. He noted the significance of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held in Baku on October 27-29, 2026, and the special plenary session "Interreligious Dialogue: A Roadmap to a Common Future," organized in partnership with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

During the visit, meetings were also held with David Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Mohamed Elsanousi, Executive Director of the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers; Mohamed Bahri, Director of Strategic Planning at the Muslim Council of Elders; and Miles Hansen, President of the Stirling Foundation.

The meetings participants highlighted Azerbaijan's centuries-old experience in the peaceful coexistence of cultures and religions, and directions for further cooperation were discussed.